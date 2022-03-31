Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Alex Jones agrees to appear at deposition in Sandy Hook case

FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept....
FILE - Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has agreed to appear at a deposition in Connecticut to answer questions in a lawsuit by relatives of some of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims.

That’s according to new court filings by his lawyers Thursday, a day after a judge ordered fines against Jones for defying orders to attend a deposition last week despite his claim of illness.

Jones now says he can answer questions on April 11 and is asking the judge to put a hold on the fines.

There was no immediate ruling on Jones’ requests.

The families are suing him for calling the school massacre a hoax.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Dominic Francis was stuck by the vehicle...
Bluffton officer killed during I-75 pursuit, 3 suspects arrested
Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood that occurred...
Toledo man indicted after fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood
BGSU sorority expelled for “severe” hazing
According to Toledo Police, Jason Black was arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend,...
Toledo man arrested for allegedly shooting his girlfriend
Fallen Officer Dominic Francis's patrol vehicle.
Life in Bluffton upended after officer killed, manhunt ensued

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Zelenskyy: Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe
The CDC announced Title 42 will end on May 23. (CNN, POOL, SENATE TV, KCAL, KCBS, KCAL/KCBS)
Pandemic-era immigration restriction to end
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Nevada mother jailed for attempting to kill newborn, police say
UConn's Paige Bueckers reacts after drawing a charge during the second half of a college...
UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game
The lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are increasingly going public with...
Jan. 6 panel puts Garland in ‘precarious’ spot, ups pressure