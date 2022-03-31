Traffic
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
By Audrey Owsley and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray) - Authorities in Nevada recovered the body of 18-year-old Naomi Irion, who was abducted from a Walmart parking lot more than two weeks ago, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office confirmed recovery of Irion’s body Wednesday night. A tip led them to a gravesite in a remote part of Churchill County on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said. The next day, the body was confirmed to be that of the 18-year-old. Her family has been notified, KOLO reports.

The Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and confirmed the identity, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said no more information will be released, and the investigation continues.

“We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Churchill County Sheriff’s Office and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely on these cases.”

Irion was kidnapped March 12 while sitting in her car at a Walmart in Fernley, waiting for the shuttle to take her to Panasonic at the Reno Tahoe Industrial Center where she worked. A suspect is seen on surveillance video walking outside Walmart moments before getting into Irion’s car and driving off with her inside.

Deputies found the car March 15 in a Fernley industrial park. They say evidence found inside suggested her disappearance was criminal in nature.

Troy Driver, 41, is accused of kidnapping Irion. He made his first court appearance via Zoom on Wednesday afternoon. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping and is being held on $750,000 bail.

He was arrested Friday, as authorities continued to search for Irion.

If Driver’s bond is posted, he will not be released from custody until a GPS monitoring bracelet is installed. No contact is allowed with Irion’s family, and he will not be allowed to use drugs or alcohol.

His next hearing is set for April 5.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

