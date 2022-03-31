Traffic
Family, Bluffton community mourn loss of officer killed in line of duty

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Dominic Francis was stuck by the vehicle...
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Dominic Francis was stuck by the vehicle while attempting to deploy stop-sticks on Exit 142 on southbound I-75 at 2:30 a.m.
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BLUFFTON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bluffton community is mourning the loss of one if its police officers. Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis, 42, was killed in the line of duty on Thursday. Francis was deploying stop sticks to intervene in a high-speed chase when he was struck by the vehicle being pursued, according to law enforcement officials.

Residents tell 13abc he was deeply involved in the community outside of his role as a police officer. The Superintendent of Cory-Rawson Local Schools, Jay Clark, said Francis recently worked as a substitute teacher, an assistant softball coach, a part-time bus driver, a weightlifting room supervisor, and a volunteer firefighter. Francis attended Cory-Rawson schools in his youth.

“Our students, our community is a small place. They all know who Dominic is,” said Clark. “And so with the tragedy that this is, it is definitely going to impact our community. He was a guy that was always friendly. I actually saw him at a track meet Tuesday evening. We exchanged some jokes. He was always a really friendly person. He was bigger than life, never met a stranger kind of guy.”

13abc spoke to Officer Francis’ grandmother, Ann Francis, and sister. His grandmother said she saw him just two weeks ago and described him as a “wonderful boy.”

She asked him to stay off of I-75 and to stop working nights for his safety, but he responded “Granny, it’s my job.”

Ann Francis said Dominic Francis told her that he would try to get off of the night shift after his son graduated high school.

Francis’ sister said the family is full of law enforcement officers, and they are working to process the loss.

Dominic Francis is survived by his wife, two daughters, and his son.

