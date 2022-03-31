Bluffton officer killed after being struck by suspect vehicle in police chase

Bluffton Press Conference The Hancock County Sheriff is expected to give an update at 10:30 a.m. on the incident in Bluffton that involved three suspects and a cross-state police chase all the way up to Lorain County. Posted by 13abc on Thursday, March 31, 2022

BLUFFTON, Ohio (WTVG) - An officer with the Bluffton Police Department was allegedly killed by suspects involved in a high speed pursuit on Interstate 75 in Hancock County early Thursday morning.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Dominic Francis was struck by the vehicle while attempting to deploy stop-sticks on the southbound I-75 exit on the east side of Bluffton.

He had spent 19 years in law enforcement, the last nine with with the Bluffton Police Department.

According to Chief Ryan Burkholder, Francis coached softball and football at Cory-Rawson Schools.

“Today is a sad day. This community lost a hero,” Burkholder said. “He is an outstanding police officer. His heart was big.

While family members didn’t want to speak on camera, Francis’ grandmother, Ann Francis, told 13abc that he was a ‘wonderful boy’ that had a wife, a son and a daughter.

She said she had asked him to stay off I-75 and get off the night shift.

Officer Dominic Francis’ reply: “Granny, it’s my job.”

Two suspects are in custody as of 11 a.m. Thursday. They are still searching for a third suspect.

The pursuit first began when Ohio State troopers spotted a Black Infinity Sedan traveling at high speeds on SR 23. They were unable to make contact with the vehicle at that time.

Another trooper spotted the vehicle at 2:20 a.m. on SR 15. That pursuit continued onto I-75 South, traveling at speeds higher than 130 m.p.h.

Officer Francis was hit by the vehicle while attempting to deploy stop-sticks near Exit 142 on southbound I-75 at 2:30 a.m. He died from those injuries.

Three suspects got out of the video and fled on foot.

At 3 a.m. on County Road 29, one of the suspects stole a Toyota Prius from a home and drove off. Another suspect was apprehended near where that vehicle was stolen.

The Prius was spotted by a trooper on I-71 near Medina, and pursued the vehicle until it was stopped at SR 57 in Elyria.

Interstate 75 was closed to search for the third suspect until 11:30 a.m.

That suspect is still at large. He was described as a young African American male. He was last seen wearing black pants with a gray sweatshirt. The public is asked to contact law enforcement if they spot an individual matching that description in the Bluffton area by calling (419)423-1414.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.