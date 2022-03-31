Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

March 31st Weather Forecast

Windy Today, Colder Next 7-Days
By Ross Ellet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be windy today with temperatures falling into the 40s. A few light showers and snow showers are possible tonight. A morning flurry is possible on Friday, but the sky is expected to clear by the afternoon. Saturday through next Wednesday will bring highs near 50 degrees. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible Saturday night. Light rain is possible late Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Mother in fatal Fulton Co. crash dies, bringing death toll to 5
Aaron Grizaniuk is a brewer, a husband, a and a father.
Breweries raising money for local brewer diagnosed with cancer
Demetria Barboza, 34, is accused of shooting Chad Oswald, 28, at a home on the 1200 block of...
Woman charged in shooting says she was being assaulted by the victim
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
The Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a body was discovered...
Body found in Paulding Co. cemetery identified, no ruling on cause of death

Latest News

March 31st Weather Forecast
March 31st Weather Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
3/30/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast