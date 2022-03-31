March 31st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be windy today with temperatures falling into the 40s. A few light showers and snow showers are possible tonight. A morning flurry is possible on Friday, but the sky is expected to clear by the afternoon. Saturday through next Wednesday will bring highs near 50 degrees. A few sprinkles or flurries are possible Saturday night. Light rain is possible late Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.