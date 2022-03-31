Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Mother reacts to arrest of suspect in 2017 murder

DNA evidence led investigators to charge 21-year-old five years after the shooting death of Demajio “JoJo” Striker
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Shanda Striker agonized for years not knowing who shot and killed her middle child, Demajio who went by JoJo.

“I was devastated. My son was taken away from me. He was transgender, identified as a woman, and he was my heart,” said Shanda.

Today, March 30, 2022, Shanda says, out of the blue, she got a call from a detective. There was a break in the case.

“I was told that they didn’t have anything to go on for years, and now it’s been 5 years, 1 month, and 22 days and I’ve been waiting for that call, and today, I got it,” continued Shanda.

February 2017, Toledo Police say the officers found JoJo in a vacant garage in an alley off Austin and Lagrange. Jojo, who was 23 and suffering from a gunshot wound, did not survive.

Shanda explains the house and the attached garage have since been demolished, leaving her little hope for leads. However, an investigator now tells her DNA evidence led to a suspect.

“She told me that it was an arrest in the case. She identified him to me and I thought to myself that guy was pretty young, so it was really hard to take that,” added Shanda.

That suspect is Antonio Scott Jr., who’s 21 years old. At the time of the murder, he was 15.

“I feel sorry. Sorry for his family, really. I lost somebody and potentially they might lose somebody. So, I’m just hoping for a speedy trial and a good conclusion,” said Shanda, who maintains JoJo’s shooting death was a hate crime. “It gives me slight closure for Demajio. It gives some type of closure for the family.”

Now, Shanda and her family are waiting to hear more details as she says no one recognizes Scott or knows how he came to be charged with the murder of JoJo. Scott is set to be arraigned Thursday, March 31, 2022.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple members of a family died in a car crash in Fulton Co. Saturday.
Mother in fatal Fulton Co. crash dies, bringing death toll to 5
Aaron Grizaniuk is a brewer, a husband, a and a father.
Breweries raising money for local brewer diagnosed with cancer
Demetria Barboza, 34, is accused of shooting Chad Oswald, 28, at a home on the 1200 block of...
Woman charged in shooting says she was being assaulted by the victim
Baby Truett Lee Banks was taken to CarolinaEast after being born at a Handy Mart gas station
Family says they were turned away from hospital, baby born at gas station
The Paulding Co. Sheriff’s Office has opened a death investigation after a body was discovered...
Body found in Paulding Co. cemetery identified, no ruling on cause of death

Latest News

Mercy Health Stepping Up
Russian attacks on Ukrainian hospitals increasing: Mercy Health supporting people of Ukraine
Police issued a felonious assault warrant for Dajuan Smith
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
A student at Discovery Academy in Toledo is accused of bringing a steak knife onto a school bus...
First grader accused of bringing knife on school bus, threatening students
A first grade student at Discovery Academy in Toledo is accused of bringing a steak knife onto...
First grader accused of bringing a knife onto school bus, threatening students