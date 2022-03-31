Russian attacks on Ukrainian hospitals increasing: Mercy Health supporting people of Ukraine

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to the World Health Organization, or WHO, Russia is increasing attacks on Ukrainian people. Here in Toledo, Mercy Health is using its international connections to get medical supplies to those in need.

“We’re seeing devastation in hospitals and disruption in transportation,” said Mercy Health Market Vice President of Mission Jennifer Discher. “People aren’t able to access their normal routes to healthcare.”

WHO is also reporting that since the conflict started, there have been more than 70 separate attacks on Ukrainian hospitals, ambulances and doctors. The number is increasing daily.

“We see that there is an immediate need for healthcare and healthcare supplies,” said Discher.

That’s why Mercy Health decided to step up and use its connections in Europe to get medical supplies to the people of Ukraine.

“We’re very fortunate, we have a European presence in healthcare with our Bon Secours Ireland group and through our connections with the Health Ministry of Ukraine,” Discher said.

Discher added the U.S. organizations are dedicated to getting the financial side of things together so the facilities and partners in Europe can take care of gathering the necessary supplies.

“They have the understanding of the need, they have the ability through their supply chain to acquire the health equipment and medications and what not, and to get them to the people,” said Discher.

How do Toledoans know the right supplies are getting to the right people?

“It’s physician to physician, medical organization to medical organization, so we can be sure that the supplies are getting to where they need to help the people immediately,” Discher added.

To donate through Mercy Heath’s secure site, you can go here.

