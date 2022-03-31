Traffic
Search intensifies for Florida mom missing since Sunday

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - A mom in Florida has been missing since Sunday night.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said that Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen on Navarre Beach in Pensacola on Sunday evening near a restaurant called Juana’s.

Detectives confirmed that her daughter, 4-year-old Saylor, is safe.

Carli’s vehicle was also recovered Tuesday, but she is still missing.

Carli is 5′5″ and approximately 150 pounds with blonde hair.

Friends and family of Cassie Carli shared this missing persons' poster on social media.
Friends and family of Cassie Carli shared this missing persons' poster on social media.(Facebook)

A missing persons poster reads, “There is grave concern for Cassie’s safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-983-1190.

