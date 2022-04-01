Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

13abc Athlete of the Week - Whitmer’s Jacob Niedzwiecki

13abc Athlete of the Week - Whitmer's Jacob Niedzwiecki
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Jacob Niedzwiecki reflects on the start of his high school career, the senior never imagined he would be competing at the collegiate level in the Fall. In his final season, Niedzwiecki is reaching new heights. The senior wrapped up the indoor season with a state championship and with aspirations to add another title this Spring.

“It feels really good, because last season was really rough. I didn’t have a good start to outdoor. It didn’t really come together towards the end of the season. It feels really good to have a great start this season,” said the senior.

Earlier this month Niedzwiecki won the boys pole vault competition at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Division I indoor state championships vaulting 15 feet and 3 inches for the title.

“His work ethic is second to none. He is always looking for another way to get better. We go to multiple places to train to try to improve different aspects of his vault. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him miss a practice in four years or even be late to one,” mentioned Coach Greg Kubicki

Recently, Niedzwiecki signed to continue his athletic and academic career at Eastern Michigan University.

“I never thought I would be good enough to compete at the college level. It just means it’s not going to waste and all the time and effort I’ve put in is paying off.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Dominic Francis was stuck by the vehicle...
Bluffton officer killed during I-75 pursuit, 3 suspects arrested
Bluffton incident
Bluffton officer killed after being struck by suspect vehicle in police chase
BGSU sorority expelled for “severe” hazing
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Mother reacts to arrest of suspect in 2017 murder
A first grade student at Discovery Academy in Toledo is accused of bringing a steak knife onto...
First grader accused of bringing a knife onto school bus, threatening students

Latest News

Emin Johnson
Suspects in Bluffton Police Officer death
13abc Athlete of the Week - Whitmer's Jacob Niedzwiecki
13abc Athlete of the Week - Whitmer's Jacob Niedzwiecki
UT Meal Packing
Volunteers at UT pack meals for the hungry, including families in Ukraine
Meal Packing at UT for Ukraine
Meal Packing at UT for Ukraine