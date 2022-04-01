13abc Athlete of the Week - Whitmer’s Jacob Niedzwiecki

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - When Jacob Niedzwiecki reflects on the start of his high school career, the senior never imagined he would be competing at the collegiate level in the Fall. In his final season, Niedzwiecki is reaching new heights. The senior wrapped up the indoor season with a state championship and with aspirations to add another title this Spring.

“It feels really good, because last season was really rough. I didn’t have a good start to outdoor. It didn’t really come together towards the end of the season. It feels really good to have a great start this season,” said the senior.

Earlier this month Niedzwiecki won the boys pole vault competition at the Ohio Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches Division I indoor state championships vaulting 15 feet and 3 inches for the title.

“His work ethic is second to none. He is always looking for another way to get better. We go to multiple places to train to try to improve different aspects of his vault. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him miss a practice in four years or even be late to one,” mentioned Coach Greg Kubicki

Recently, Niedzwiecki signed to continue his athletic and academic career at Eastern Michigan University.

“I never thought I would be good enough to compete at the college level. It just means it’s not going to waste and all the time and effort I’ve put in is paying off.”

