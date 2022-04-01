Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/1: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Friday flurries, Saturday sun before rain/snow mix
Flurries today, a rain/snow mix tomorrow night... and not much warmer through the weekend. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Flurries and even some snow squalls had been rolling through the Buckeye State this morning, though not much if any flakes are expected to stick here this afternoon. The weekend will start on the sunny side with highs in the low-50s, before another rain/snow mix rolls in overnight. Scattered showers are the order of the day for every day next week -- plan accordingly for Mud Hens Opening Day on Tuesday!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Dominic Francis was stuck by the vehicle...
Bluffton officer killed during I-75 pursuit, 3 suspects arrested
Bluffton incident
Bluffton officer killed after being struck by suspect vehicle in police chase
BGSU sorority expelled for “severe” hazing
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Mother reacts to arrest of suspect in 2017 murder
A first grade student at Discovery Academy in Toledo is accused of bringing a steak knife onto...
First grader accused of bringing a knife onto school bus, threatening students

Latest News

Flurries today, a rain/snow mix tomorrow night... and not much warmer through the weekend. Dan...
4/1: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Cool Weekend On The Way
April 1st Weather Forecast
April 1st Weather Forecast
April 1st Weather Forecast
3/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
3/31/22: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast