4/1: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Flurries and even some snow squalls had been rolling through the Buckeye State this morning, though not much if any flakes are expected to stick here this afternoon. The weekend will start on the sunny side with highs in the low-50s, before another rain/snow mix rolls in overnight. Scattered showers are the order of the day for every day next week -- plan accordingly for Mud Hens Opening Day on Tuesday!

