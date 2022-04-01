Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

5 fetuses found inside DC home of anti-abortion activist

Police discovered five fetuses at the home of an anti-abortion activist in Capitol Hill on Wednesday. (Source: WUSA, @DCAREAANTIABORTIONADVOCACY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police found five fetuses in the home of a self-proclaimed “anti-abortion activist” who was indicted this week on federal charges alleging that she was part of a group of people who blocked access to a Washington, D.C. reproductive health center.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were responding to a tip about “potential bio-hazard material” at a home in Southeast Washington on Wednesday when they located the five fetuses inside.

A local television station, WUSA9, captured video of police searching the home and reported that the home belonged to Lauren Handy. The 28-year-old was one of nine people charged in an indictment that was made public on Wednesday that accused the group of traveling to Washington, blocking access to the reproductive health center and streaming it on Facebook.

The station, which first reported the discovery, said Handy told a reporter that “people will freak out when they hear” what detectives found inside her house. Handy did not respond to a message sent to her Facebook profile seeking comment.

Police said the five fetuses were collected by Washington’s medical examiner and the investigation is ongoing.

In the indictment, prosecutors said Handy had called the clinic pretending to be a prospective patient and scheduling an appointment. Once there, on Oct. 22, 2020, eight of the suspects pushed their way inside and began blocking the doors, according to the indictment. Five of them chained themselves together on chairs to block the treatment area as others blocked the employee entrance to stop other patients from coming inside, the indictment alleges. Another suspect blocked people from coming into the waiting room, prosecutors charge.

Handy and the eight others were charged with conspiracy against rights and violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. The federal law, more commonly known as the FACE Act, prohibits physically obstructing or using the threat of force to intimidate or interfere with a person seeking reproductive health services.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Dominic Francis was stuck by the vehicle...
Bluffton officer killed during I-75 pursuit, 3 suspects arrested
Bluffton incident
Bluffton officer killed after being struck by suspect vehicle in police chase
Demajio "JoJo" Striker was shot and killed at the age of 23. It happened in February of 2017.
Mother reacts to arrest of suspect in 2017 murder
BGSU sorority expelled for “severe” hazing
A first grade student at Discovery Academy in Toledo is accused of bringing a steak knife onto...
First grader accused of bringing a knife onto school bus, threatening students

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Closing arguments next in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
PlayMonster recalls Kid O Hudson glow rattles due to choking hazards.
Thousands of baby teether rattles recalled due to choking hazard
A Houston physician was convicted for unlawfully prescribing over $1M worth of opioid pills.
Doctor convicted for prescribing over $1M in opioid pills, ‘Las Vegas cocktail’ of drugs
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised