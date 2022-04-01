Traffic
April 1st Weather Forecast

Cool Weekend On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cold and breezy today with highs in the low to middle 40s. A few morning snow flurries are possible at times. The weekend will bring highs near 50. Sunshine is expected early on Saturday. Light rain, possibly mixing with a few snow flakes, are possible Saturday night. Sunday afternoon will bring more sunshine. Highs are expected to be in the low to middle 50s through next week with lots of clouds and frequent rain chances.

