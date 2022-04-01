Traffic
ODVS: Sandusky nurse’s aide arrested for sexual assault, taking explicit images of residents

By WTVG Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - An employee of the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a resident and taking explicit images of multiple residents.

The Ohio Department of Veterans Services announced Thursday that David Valentine, a nurse’s aide, is facing criminal charges after an investigation.

According to a statement from the Ohio Department of Veterans Services, an employee from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services reported an allegation on March 25 that Valentine had shared sexually explicit photos of OVH residents.

On Tuesday, March 29, the OVH Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol investigators interviewed Valentine, who initially denied the allegations and allowed officers to look at his phone. ODVS said they did not see any images matching the allegations but Valentine was removed from resident care while the investigation was ongoing. He was reassigned to work without resident contact. A witness told an officer with OVH Police Department that he had seen the images.

On Wednesday, March 30, Valentine admitted to sexually assaulting a resident on two occasions, as well as taking explicit images of three residents and identified them by name, according to ODVS. It happened in November and December of 2021, Valentine allegedly told investigators.

Valentine was arrested and will be arraigned on felony charges, ODVS said.

The agency said OVH alerted family members of the victims and is working to make sure the involved residents have access to support moving forward.

