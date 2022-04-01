Traffic
Toledo man indicted after fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal crash at Alexis and Tetherwood that occurred prior to 3 p.m. Thursday.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has been indicted by a grand jury after a crash killed a man on Alexis Road.

A Lucas County grand jury indicted Austin Sparks, 22, on aggravated vehicular homicide Thursday, stemming from the fatal crash that killed Terrance Rob, 62, of Erie, Michigan.

The crash happened at Alexis Road and Tetherwood on March 10, 2022.

Police records said Robb was traveling east on Alexis and was attempting to turn left onto Tetherwood. Sparks was traveling west on Alexis when his car struck Robb’s vehicle.

Robb’s vehicle rolled over in the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Sparks was hospitalized to be treated for blunt force trauma.

