Volunteers at UT pack meals for the hungry, including families in Ukraine

By Kristy Gerlett
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hundreds of volunteers are gathering Friday and Saturday at the University of Toledo to pack meals for the hungry, some of which will be going to those struggling with the war in Ukraine. Over 800 volunteers are expected to pack 163,000 meals.

The event has been organized by Klar Leadership Academy. Students have raised $40,000 to hold the event.

“This is a really important event,” said co-director of Klar Leadership Academy, Dr. Robert Yonker. “Not only that, it gives these undergraduate students some practice in planning an event, in raising money.”

The meals that will be put together were chosen to be nutritious, full of vitamins for those who don’t get rich foods. The meals go to places around the world. In the past, they have went to Haiti and Venezuela. Students wanted to make sure this year those in Ukraine receive a portion of their meals.

“It’s heart breaking for everyone involved with what’s going on in Ukraine,” said Dr. Yonker. “There are kids in need of food. They don’t have the services we have here in the United States.”

Students and other volunteers will be working in shifts both today and tomorrow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

