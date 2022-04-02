Traffic
66-year-old man killed in two-vehicle crash in Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:42 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 66-year-old is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Toledo early Saturday morning, according to police.

Toledo Police say Raymond Wlodarski, 66, of Toledo, was traveling Eastbound on W. Woodruff Avenue heading toward Franklin Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022. At the same time, a vehicle driven by Harold Bowman Jr., 31, of Toledo was traveling southbound on Franklin Avenue.

According to police, Wlodarski failed to stop for a red flashing signal and continued through the intersection, where he crashed into Bowman’s vehicle. As a result of the crash, Bowman’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and was later found on 12th Street and State Street. The vehicle driven by Wlodarski also left the roadway on the opposite side of Franklin Avenue, struck a tree and hit two metal fences before coming to a stop.

Bowman was transported by Toledo Fire and Rescue Department to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Wlodarski was also taken to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center by ambulance where he died from his injuries.

Toledo Police say alcohol is believed to be a factor.

