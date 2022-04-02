Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Bond set for man accused of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel

Toledo Police say Dajuan Smith is in custody and accused of shooting his girlfriend.
Toledo Police say Dajuan Smith is in custody and accused of shooting his girlfriend.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say they have arrested the man accused of shooting his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel earlier this week.

Police shared the update on Facebook Saturday morning that Dajuan Smith is now in custody. He was wanted for felonious assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend, Shalena Martinez-Featchurs, 31, at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road on March 29, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Smith was in court Monday morning on April 4. A judge set his bond at $500,000 at no percent. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. A preliminary hearing was set for April 11.

According to court documents, officers found Martinez-Featchurs suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday morning around 11:00 a.m. She was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, relatives of Martinez-Featchurs say she was staying at the hotel with Smith, her boyfriend.

Court documents say video surveillance shows a male fitting Smith’s description exiting a room on the second floor of the hotel and walking out of the building toward the Applebee’s on Alexis.

Officers searched the area around Applebee’s and found a .40 caliber handgun. Officers also found .40 caliber shell casings in the hotel room where the victim was found, the court documents showed.

TPD said Smith was seen leaving the area wearing all black and carrying a tan/brown fanny pack.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of a person who had been missing for several days was found inside of a car near...
TPD: Body of missing person recovered in Toledo
Rumpke Waste & Recycling facility in Findlay
Findlay man killed on-the-job at trash and recycling facility
Daniel Torres
‘My dad was harmless’: Family of murdered Toledo man says victim was not the target
Police say Emin Johnson, Zachary Love, and Dante Tate were involved in the police chase that...
3 suspects indicted after officer fatally struck during chase
Deputies identified the suspected shooter using surveillance footage and tracked him down in...
Monroe County deputies make arrest in motel shooting

Latest News

Sheriff Mike Navarre says residents will have to decide whether they want an increase or...
Springfield Townships residents educate themselves on Issue 5 ahead of vote
Investigators say the dog was not an immediate threat to the man accused of shooting him.
Toledo family heartbroken after they say a man shot and killed their dog with a crossbow
Local representatives discuss Ohio’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill
The Ability Center
The Ability Center of Toledo helps people with disabilities break down barriers in the workforce
The dog was shot and killed with a crossbow
Dog shot and killed with crossbow