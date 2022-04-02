Bond set for man accused of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police say they have arrested the man accused of shooting his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel earlier this week.

Police shared the update on Facebook Saturday morning that Dajuan Smith is now in custody. He was wanted for felonious assault after he allegedly shot his girlfriend, Shalena Martinez-Featchurs, 31, at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road on March 29, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Smith was in court Monday morning on April 4. A judge set his bond at $500,000 at no percent. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family. A preliminary hearing was set for April 11.

According to court documents, officers found Martinez-Featchurs suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head on Tuesday morning around 11:00 a.m. She was taken to the hospital with what police described as life-threatening injuries.

According to court documents, relatives of Martinez-Featchurs say she was staying at the hotel with Smith, her boyfriend.

Court documents say video surveillance shows a male fitting Smith’s description exiting a room on the second floor of the hotel and walking out of the building toward the Applebee’s on Alexis.

Officers searched the area around Applebee’s and found a .40 caliber handgun. Officers also found .40 caliber shell casings in the hotel room where the victim was found, the court documents showed.

TPD said Smith was seen leaving the area wearing all black and carrying a tan/brown fanny pack.

