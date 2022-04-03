Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama, ex-boyfriend to face charges

Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - Investigators said Cassie Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama.

The Santa Rosa County sheriff said the discovery was made late Saturday night after they executed a search warrant in St. Clair County outside of Birmingham.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to determine the cause of death, WALA reports.

The Navarre, Florida, mother was last seen alive on Sunday, March 27, when she met with her ex, Marcus Spanevelo, to swap custody of their child. Sheriff Bob Johnson said he expects murder charges to be filed against Spanevelo.

The sheriff said Spanevelo has a connection to the property where Carli’s body was found, but he would not reveal what led them to search the barn.

Spanevelo is in jail in Tennessee where he was arrested on Saturday on charges of tampering with evidence, giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation, and destruction of evidence.

Johnson said Spanevelo has been uncooperative with investigators throughout the case, and he expects him to fight extradition.

The sheriff said Carli’s four-year-old daughter was found unharmed and is now in a safe environment.

Copyright 2022 WALA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April...
Driver facing criminal charges after I-75 crash kills 2
ProMedica announces Summer Concert Series lineup
Jeremy Huebner is charged with two counts of rape.
Toledo man convicted of raping a child
Four people were hurt after a vehicle crashed through multiple buildings in Delta on Tuesday.
Truck crashes through 3 buildings, multiple people hospitalized
Facilities are stipulating certain types of cameras allowed in rooms, which is against the law
Some Ohio nursing homes pushing back against Esther’s Law

Latest News

Obamacare
President Biden signs executive order to eliminate “family glitch” and expand Affordable Care Act
The measure — passed on the last day of the session — still requires Republican Gov. Brian...
Georgia lawmakers push through election probe regulation
FILE - Asbestos Removal Technologies Inc. job superintendent Ryan Laitila, right, sprays...
EPA rule would finally ban asbestos, carcinogen still in use
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old child reportedly abducted by her...
Amber Alert issued for Ohio girl reportedly abducted by stepbrother
FILE - Rental vehicles are parked outside a Hertz car rental office Saturday, May 23, 2020, in...
CEO of rental giant Hertz vows to fix false theft reports