Driver facing criminal charges after I-75 crash kills 2

Two people were killed in a crash on I-75 in Cygnet Sunday night. A Napoleon man is facing aggravated vehicular homicide charges.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CYGNET, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were killed, multiple people were hurt, and a Napoleon man is facing criminal charges after a multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 in Cygnet Sunday night.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, six vehicles were involved in a crash just before 10:00 p.m. Sunday night. When troopers arrived on the scene, two vehicles were fully-engulfed in flames.

OSHP said a silver Chevy Malibu was heading southbound on I-75 and hit a black Dodge Dakota in the rear, causing the Dodge to go across the center median and hit two vehicles in the northbound lane. The Dodge Dakota and a red Jeep Cherokee went up in flames. Other vehicles were damaged from debris.

Andrew Jones, 19, of Findlay, and Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, of Kalamazoo, were killed. Jones was driving the Dodge and Krzykwa was driving the Jeep.

Two other people were in the Jeep at the time of the crash. Anthony Rastigue and Leti Rastigue were flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of a Ford Flex, his wife, and their two children were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a Kia Forte was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. OSHP said additional vehicles were involved and those updates will be provided at a later time as they are still under investigation.

The driver of the at-fault vehicle, Nicholas Luderman, 24, of Napoleon, is being held at the Wood County Jail on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide.

The crash closed the north and southbound lanes of I-75 for several hours. Numerous emergency and law enforcement agencies responded.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

