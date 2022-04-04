Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Family of domestic violence victim speak out, as victim fights for her life

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of a domestic violence victim who was shot by her boyfriend last week is speaking out.

Police say Shalena Martinez-Featchurs was shot by her boyfriend Dajuan Smith at the Quality in on Alexis Road on Tuesday, March 29. Smith was arrested days later.

Pauline Featchurs, Martinez-Featchurs’ mother, says she is sad to see her daughter in the hospital but grateful she is alive.

“I’m happy that there is still breath in her body,” Featchurs said.

Featchurs warns other young women to be vigilant.

“Be careful my daughter is not the first, she probably won’t be the last. I am here today doing this because I want the world to know God is real and God is good. Man can say no, but God can say yes,” Featchurs said.

“Vengeance is mine says the Lord, and I want it to be in the lord’s hands. I can’t ask him for victory in this situation and condone anything that is not legal,” says Featchurs. “Don’t give him a place to hide, don’t give him a piece of bread to eat. Don’t even have a conversation. Don’t be cowards. Pick up your phone and text, you don’t have to leave your name... Help lord, heal her lord, touch her lord. I believe God is going to make a way and my baby is going to walk away from this.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April...
Driver facing criminal charges after I-75 crash kills 2
ProMedica announces Summer Concert Series lineup
Jeremy Huebner is charged with two counts of rape.
Toledo man convicted of raping a child
Four people were hurt after a vehicle crashed through multiple buildings in Delta on Tuesday.
Truck crashes through 3 buildings, multiple people hospitalized
Facilities are stipulating certain types of cameras allowed in rooms, which is against the law
Some Ohio nursing homes pushing back against Esther’s Law

Latest News

OSHP releases dash cam footage of a police chase after Officer Dominic Francis was killed.
VIDEO: Dashcam shows police chase, PIT maneuver after Bluffton officer killed
The mother of Shalena Featchurs doesn't want other women to go through what her daughter is.
Mother of domestic violence victim speaks out
Four people were hurt after a vehicle crashed through multiple buildings in Delta on Tuesday.
Truck crashes through 3 buildings, multiple people hospitalized
Portrait of Officer Dominic Francis, by Ron Moore Jr.
Funeral for Bluffton officer planned for Friday
HS students learn about drinking and driving
HS learn the dangers of drinking and driving