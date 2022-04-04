Family of domestic violence victim speak out, as victim fights for her life

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The family of a domestic violence victim who was shot by her boyfriend last week is speaking out.

Police say Shalena Martinez-Featchurs was shot by her boyfriend Dajuan Smith at the Quality in on Alexis Road on Tuesday, March 29. Smith was arrested days later.

Pauline Featchurs, Martinez-Featchurs’ mother, says she is sad to see her daughter in the hospital but grateful she is alive.

“I’m happy that there is still breath in her body,” Featchurs said.

Featchurs warns other young women to be vigilant.

“Be careful my daughter is not the first, she probably won’t be the last. I am here today doing this because I want the world to know God is real and God is good. Man can say no, but God can say yes,” Featchurs said.

“Vengeance is mine says the Lord, and I want it to be in the lord’s hands. I can’t ask him for victory in this situation and condone anything that is not legal,” says Featchurs. “Don’t give him a place to hide, don’t give him a piece of bread to eat. Don’t even have a conversation. Don’t be cowards. Pick up your phone and text, you don’t have to leave your name... Help lord, heal her lord, touch her lord. I believe God is going to make a way and my baby is going to walk away from this.”

