Instagram users targeted with false copyright violation scam

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Hackers are targeting Instagram users through email in a new scam according to the Better Business Bureau, or BBB, and it is a way for them to steal passwords and email log-ins.

According to the BBB, Instagram is the fourth largest social media platform in the world, and the scam it is currently seeing nationwide looks rather convincing.

“You get this scary message from Instagram about how there’s concern that you’re violating copyright laws, and of course when you’re putting images and photos online you always worry about that,” said BBB President Richard Eppstein.

Eppstein says this email people are receiving threatens account suspension if action is not taken immediatey.

“It wants to do two things. It wants to get your Instagram information and it also wants to get your email information, and that’s unusual. We’ve never seen that before,” added Eppstein.

Many of us wonder why scammers want this stuff, though.

“The information they acquire about you, they can then list on the dark net and sell all over the place. Now they have your email address, sometimes they ask for your password, and they can literally do almost anything with that information,” said Eppstein.

According to Eppstein, this is a national alert, and right now, the BBB is working with authorities and the Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, to figure out who is behind this scam.

We reached out to the FTC who says it cannot comment on any current investigations, but also says, in 2021 about one in four people who reported losing money to fraud say that it started on social media.

In the meantime, Eppstein suggests staying away from all emails offering really good news, for example like winning $1 million, or in this case bad news, like copy-right infringement and account suspension, because those are red flags.

“What you need to do is overcome your natural tendency to just click on the link and see what’s going on. Stop that,” said Eppstein. “Don’t click on these links.”

If you do come across a scam, you can report it to the BBB on it’s website.

To sign up for scam alerts in your area, you can text START to 95577.

