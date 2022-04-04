Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

President Biden promises to keep truckers moving through driver shortage

The president held an event at the White House Monday to promote the Department of Transportation’s Trucking Action Plan.
The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Labor launched a Trucking Action Plan in December.
The U.S. Departments of Transportation and Labor launched a Trucking Action Plan in December.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House calls trucking “a lynchpin” in moving goods through our supply chain. But, they say a driver shortage is causing disruptions.

The American Trucking Association says truckers move 72% of America’s goods, but an increase in trucking costs during the pandemic has led to a trucker shortage. Now, President Biden said he’s taking action to expand the industry.

“We adapt and adjust to just about any and everything that we do,” said Teddy Butler, a professional truck driver from Hampton, Georgia.

Butler said during the pandemic, drivers had to accommodate more door-to-door deliveries due to people staying at home. As a result of the change, the Federal Reserve said there was a more than 20% increase in trucking costs, which in turn led to a trucker shortage.

President Joe Biden said truckers keep America moving, and he wants more back on the road.

“2021 was the best year for trucking employment since 1994. There are now 35,000 more trucking jobs than there were before the pandemic.” The president said.

To try and remedy the shortage and other industry changes, the U.S. Departments of Transportation and Labor launched a Trucking Action Plan in December. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said that America needs at least 80,000 more truckers to ease supply chain issues and to deal with the shortage.

“When you have that kind of gap it can lead to upward pressure on prices,” Buttigieg said. “Part of how we’re fighting inflation is making sure we support the trucking workforce, close that gap, and get goods moving smoothly, swiftly, and affordably.”

The trucking plan has four parts, including reducing the amount of time it takes to get a commercial driver’s license and for companies to launch apprenticeship programs, and connecting veterans to trucking careers.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were hurt after a vehicle crashed through multiple buildings in Delta on Tuesday.
Truck crashes through 3 buildings, multiple people hospitalized
Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April...
Driver facing criminal charges after I-75 crash kills 2
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother
OSHP releases dash cam footage of a police chase after Officer Dominic Francis was killed.
VIDEO: Dashcam shows police chase, PIT maneuver after Bluffton officer killed
A local mother claims someone abused her one year old son while watching him at daycare.
Police investigate suspected child abuse at Fremont daycare

Latest News

Rep. Bob Gibbs, R-Ohio, speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of...
Ohio Rep. Bob Gibbs retires abruptly, blames fight over maps
Ohio GOP lawmakers push sexual orientation discussion ban
The Ohio Redistricting Commission approved yet another set of statehouse maps in a 4-3 vote on...
Ohio Redistricting Commission approves new state legislature maps
Lawmakers ask Ohio Supreme Court to move primary election
Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel face-off at Ohio GOP Candidate Forum in Columbus
Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel trade barbs at U.S. Senate candidate forum Friday night in Columbus