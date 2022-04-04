ProMedica announces Summer Concert Series lineup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica is announcing its Summer Concert Series on Monday.

The 2022 ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series Presented by Cutwater Spirits kicks off in June. Organizers say the concerts will feature local and national musicians from various genres.

Friday, June 17, 2022 Common

Friday, June 24, 2022 Night Ranger & Sabastian Bach

Friday, July 1, 2022 Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers

Friday, July 8, 2022 One Nation Under Groove Tour, George Clinton with Parliament Funkadelic

Friday, July 15, 2022 Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

Friday, July 22, 2022 Craig Morgan

Friday, August 5, 2022 90′s House Party featuring Kid ‘N Play, Coolio, Rob Base, Color Me Badd & Montell Jordan

Friday, August 12, 2022 Justin Moore (Jeep Fest)

Friday, August 26, 2022 KC and The Sunshine Band

Friday, September 16, 2022 Patti LaBelle (Momentum)

The events will be entirely cashless but a “cash-to-card kiosk” will be available. ProMedica said tickets will be digital and credit/debit cards will be accepted at the food trucks and retail locations.

You can watch the announcement in full below.

