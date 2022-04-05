4/5: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Morning fog has cleared and allowed sun to beam down on Fifth Third Field, but the first game of the season could see fog rolling in thanks to a lake breeze. Temps will be in the 40s by the last pitch, though rain should hold south until Wednesday mid-morning. We’ll alternate those higher/lower rain chances leading through Saturday (a few snow showers are even possible then), before we finally warm up to the 70s by Monday.

