4/5: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

No mud for Mud Hens Opening Day... but more rounds of rain through the week
No rain for Opening Day at Fifth Third Field, but fog could be a factor! Dan Smith has your forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT
Morning fog has cleared and allowed sun to beam down on Fifth Third Field, but the first game of the season could see fog rolling in thanks to a lake breeze. Temps will be in the 40s by the last pitch, though rain should hold south until Wednesday mid-morning. We’ll alternate those higher/lower rain chances leading through Saturday (a few snow showers are even possible then), before we finally warm up to the 70s by Monday.

