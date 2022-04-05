April 5th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly sunny this morning through early to midafternoon. Highs will jump into the low 60s early, but temperatures will fall quickly late evening into the upper 40s. The chance of rain is low for opening day, but temperatures will be in the middle 40s by the 9th inning. There is a slim chance for a few sprinkles late evening. Rain is likely from mid-morning to midafternoon tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 50s. A shower is possible late Thursday with a high near 50. Friday will be cooler with showers likely. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Saturday will bring a few snow showers and a high near 40. Warmth will surge north next week. Monday will bring a high near 70.

