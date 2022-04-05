Celebrating 20 years of Fifth Third Field

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The year was 2002. The New England Patriots won the Super Bowl, Maryland won the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship, and Kelly Clarkson won the first American Idol. It was also the year of the very first opening day at Fifth Third Field.

Since 2002, the Toledo Mud Hens have brought millions of fans to Fifth Third Field. The stadium has also helped attract dozens of businesses to downtown and it looks like the hits will just keep on coming.

The numbers are impressive. Joe Napoli is President and CEO of the team.

“Since 2002 we’ve had over 11 million fans. and more than 600 sell-outs,” Napoli said. “Millions of dollars have also been donated to charity.”

Napoli was at the helm when the hens made the move from Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee to downtown.

“The last twenty years have gone by so quickly, which means they’ve been enjoyable. And full of memories you cherish and are important to you. We love hearing about all the firsts at the ballpark. A first date, a first trip with the grandkids. It is all an important part of the magic of the stadium.”

Fifth Third Field has been a key player in the success story of the downtown renaissance.

“When we contemplated moving downtown, we thought things would go well, maybe not a fairy tale, but it has been that good.”

And it is truly the people’s stadium.

“We have a unique ballpark with The Roost, and the 360-degree concourse. All the seats here are in on the action. Then there are the suites and the party spaces. All of that came out of recommendations from our fans.”

And when it comes to support on opening day:

“Ever since the very first opening day we’ve sold out every single one, which is unusual for Minor League Baseball. With Major League teams it is automatic, but in the minor league’s we are one of only a half dozen or so that sells out every opening day every year.”

That’s just part of the national recognition for Fifth Third Field.

“We’ve been named one of best ballparks in the United States, and singled out numerous times as the best minor league market in America.”

Napoli says being a part of the team has been an honor from the start.

“I think we all want to be able to say we participated in something bigger than ourselves. We can check that box. When you look at all the collaborations to get this done, that’s what made all the difference.”

As we mentioned, the ballpark has helped bring new business to downtown. Napoli says there were six businesses in a three-block radius around the park when Fifth Third Field was built, and there are now about 110 businesses.

