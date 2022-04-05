Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Family gives update on woman mauled by dogs, says ‘prayers are working’

An Abbeville County woman who was mauled by three dogs is still fighting for her life, according to her family. (Source: WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray news) – A South Carolina woman continues to fight for her life at a local hospital after being attacked by three dogs, including two pit bulls, last month.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said Kyleen Waltman was viciously attacked outside of a home in Abbeville County on March 21.

WHNS reports she was walking from a friend’s home to her mother’s house when the attack happened.

She had to be airlifted to a medical facility. Both arms were amputated and part of her colon was removed after the attack. She may have to have her esophagus removed as well, her family said.

Waltman has been sedated so she doesn’t aggravate her spinal cord by trying to move, but family members said she was fully awake Monday and was told about the injuries to her arms.

Family members said the news gave her a lot of anxiety, so she was sedated again.

“The Lord has brought her this far for a reason. Her story is not done... She’s still fighting. Prayers are working and she’s healing slowly,” Waltman’s sister, Shenna Green, wrote in an update on GoFundMe.

Waltman was scheduled to get a prosthetic on her right arm. However, according to her family, doctors had to remove her arm to her shoulder due to an infection detected.

The woman’s sister said Waltman is a mother of three and recently became a grandmother.

“She just found out she’s a grandma and she can’t even hold the grandbaby,” Green said. “That’s going to be devastating.”

The dogs in the attack were seized by Abbeville County Animal Control, and police said their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were hurt after a vehicle crashed through multiple buildings in Delta on Tuesday.
Truck crashes through 3 buildings, multiple people hospitalized
Two people were killed and numerous others were hurt after a crash on I-75 in Cygnet on April...
Driver facing criminal charges after I-75 crash kills 2
An Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Tessa Kozelka has been canceled.
Ohio girl believed safe after reportedly abducted by stepbrother
OSHP releases dash cam footage of a police chase after Officer Dominic Francis was killed.
VIDEO: Dashcam shows police chase, PIT maneuver after Bluffton officer killed
A local mother claims someone abused her one year old son while watching him at daycare.
Police investigate suspected child abuse at Fremont daycare

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit
An 11-foot female hammerhead shark found ashore at Pompano Beach, Florida.
LOOK: 11-foot hammerhead shark washes up on beach
FILE - National Guardsmen stands watch over a fence near the International bridge where...
Texas orders new border action, migrant bus charters to DC
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
3rd day of deliberations ends with no verdict yet in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices