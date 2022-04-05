Truck crashes through 3 buildings, multiple people hospitalized

DELTA, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were hurt after a vehicle crashed through multiple buildings in Delta on Tuesday.

According to Delta Police, a 2003 Chevy pickup truck was traveling eastbound on US-20A just before 12:30 p.m. and failed to negotiate a curve. That’s when the truck traveled across a field, through two industrial buildings, hit a parked truck, continued traveling across another field, and crashed into a NAPA Auto Parts building.

Four people were taken to an area hospital, including the driver and three people who were at the first building the truck hit. The extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police said all three buildings sustained heavy damage.

Officials said it’s unclear at this time whether drugs, alcohol, or a medical impairment were factors in the crash. An investigation is ongoing.

Photos from the scene are shown below.

Four people were hurt after a vehicle crashed through multiple buildings in Delta on Tuesday. (wtvg)

