VIDEO: Dashcam shows police chase, PIT maneuver after Bluffton officer killed

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ELYRIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol released dash cam footage of a police chase after a Bluffton Police Officer was killed in a crash on Thursday. The video shows the moments officers executed a PIT maneuver to stop the driver, the suspect fleeing again, and the moments after it came to an end in Elyria.

According to OSHP, troopers tried to stop a dark-colored sedan that was speeding on US-23 in Marion on Thursday, March 31. Three suspects in the car, later identified as Zachary Love, Emin Johnson, and Dante Tate, led law enforcement on a multi-county police chase.

Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis was deploying stop sticks on I-75 in Hancock County when the suspect car crashed into him. Francis died from his injuries.

Officials say the three suspects ran away on foot. Officials found one of the suspects in a Hancock County neighborhood and took him into custody. Another suspect was found hiding in a shed storing a boat in a Hancock County neighborhood after an hours-long manhunt. A third suspect, Dante Tate, stole a Toyota Prius and led law enforcement officials on yet another police chase.

The video shows numerous law enforcement agencies chasing the prius throughout Northern Ohio and the moment officials executed a PIT maneuver to stop Tate. It stopped the Prius momentarily but Tate was able to redirect and elude law enforcement again. Moments later, after Tate began driving northbound in the southbound lanes, the video shows law enforcement surrounding the Tate and the Prius.

The video attached is a trimmed clip of a 27 minute video provided by OHSP.

OSHP releases dashcam footage of law enforcement chasing a suspect fleeing from police after the crash that killed Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis.

