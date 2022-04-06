4/6: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast
Wet Wednesday PM; few flakes Saturday; nice warmup coming
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
It won’t amount to much, but more off-and-on rounds of rain will keep rolling through northwest Ohio over the next few days -- including this afternoon. A few wet flakes could even mix in early Saturday, but it’s off to the races for temperatures from there: 50s Sunday, 60s Monday, 70s by Tuesday.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.