4/6: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Wet Wednesday PM; few flakes Saturday; nice warmup coming
Rounds of rain showers will keep rolling through over the next few days. Dan Smith has your forecast.
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT
It won’t amount to much, but more off-and-on rounds of rain will keep rolling through northwest Ohio over the next few days -- including this afternoon. A few wet flakes could even mix in early Saturday, but it’s off to the races for temperatures from there: 50s Sunday, 60s Monday, 70s by Tuesday.

