Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Biden speaks to trade union national conference

President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
President Joe Biden is pictured during remarks March 28, 2022.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden made remarks Wednesday to the North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference.

Biden spoke to “thousands of national, state and local building trades leaders from across the country,” according to a statement.

The NABTU works to create economic security and job opportunities for its construction workers, according to the organization’s website. It represents more than 3 million professionals in the U.S. and Canada.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
OSHP releases dash cam footage of a police chase after Officer Dominic Francis was killed.
VIDEO: Dashcam shows police chase, PIT maneuver after Bluffton officer killed
Three Toledo area doctors and a nurse are flying to Hungary to hand-deliver medical supplies at...
Team of Toledo area doctors hand-delivering medical supplies to Ukraine
Police in Massachusetts are seeking to press charges against a man who was reportedly looking...
Man facing charges after neighbor catches him peeping on little girls through window, police say
D'Angelo Porter
Guilty plea entered in 2020 triple homicide

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court pose for a group photo at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
Jackson will join more diverse and conservative high court
FILE - Mark Riddell arrives at federal court in Boston on April 12, 2019. Riddell, a former...
Bogus test taker to be sentenced in college admissions scam
Ukrainian servicemen attend a training session on the Kharkiv outskirts, Ukraine, Thursday,...
Ukrainian leaders predict more gruesome discoveries ahead
Daily COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the US and expected to keep climbing.
Officials expect U.S. COVID numbers to continue rising
FILE - Pilots work in the cockpit of an AWACS plane at Melsbroek military airport in Melsbroek,...
NATO eyes in the sky, keeping Europe out of Russia’s war