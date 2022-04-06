Inmate found hanging in Monroe Co. Jail

MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - A 37-year-old inmate at the Monroe County Jail was found dead in his cell Tuesday, according to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

The inmate was found hanging in his cell by jail corrections officers at 2:39 p.m.

According to the Sheriff, officers removed the ligature from the inmate’s neck and performed CPR until members from the Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance arrived on scene. The man later died.

The identity of the man has not been released.

