Local teen heading to Spain for Paralympic soccer World Cup

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In just a few short weeks, Jonah Meyer-Crothers is heading across the pond to play for the U.S. Men’s Paralympic National Team in the soccer World Cup.

“I don’t really show it much, but inside I’m truly, truly excited about that,” says Jonah.

The team is made up of soccer players that have certain neurological conditions, like Cerebral Palsy, and players who have previously had a stroke or traumatic brain injury. Jonah had a stroke at birth and was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy shortly after.

“So when he was born he had a stroke, he was life-flighted to to an area hospital,” says his mother, Joni Meyer-Crothers. “Then from there, we were told he would probably never walk or talk and we were sure we wanted to adopt him? Well, of course we still wanted to adopt him even if he couldn’t have walked or talked, but we were told give him a soccer ball and let him play with it. So since he was six months old he’s been running up and down full force.”

Jonah says he has to think a little bit harder on the soccer field to get his brain and his body to connect.

“I would say it’s my right leg and right arm that are affected by my Cerebral Palsy, and it’s challenging at times to get my mind to think of how to pass the ball. I need to think extra hard while with my left foot I can just do it on command.”

His parents say he has worked extremely hard to be where he is today: representing his country at the World Cup.

“His determination is unmatched,” says Jamie Crothers, Jonah’s dad. “He puts in the work he does it all on his own, and he’s really come out so strong on the other side.”

Here’s Jonah’s advice for anyone with Cerebral Palsy or any other kind of neurological condition that makes sports a little harder:

“Always think positive, be like ‘I can do this, I will be able to do this one day,’ and continue practicing. It takes a lot of hard work, a lot of dedication, but one day, for sure, you can accomplish something as big as playing in the World Cup for the U.S. Paralympic National Team.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.