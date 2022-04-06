Mobile Meals of Toledo is looking for volunteers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mobile Meals of Toledo is on-boarding volunteers, after two years of the pandemic.

Mobile Meals delivers 300,000 meals a year to homebound people who are elderly or disabled. There are paid drivers but the majority of them are volunteers.

“Our volunteers really embrace our clients. A lot of them really get close to them, get to know them, and worry about them when they’re not on the route anymore,” said Associative Executive Director Carolyn Fox. “They’ll call us and say, ‘Susie Smith hasn’t been on my route for two weeks. Where is she at? What’s going on? Is she okay?’ They really know the climate of our clients and know what’s going on with them and really are concerned. That’s what we want. That’s why I refer to them as the heart of our agency because they truly are.”

James Sedlar has volunteered with Mobile Meals for over six years, even volunteering through the pandemic. When asked why, he said it’s good to give back.

“It’s spending time giving back to the community in some small way,” said Sedlar. “Groceries. Food delivery. The meals are already made. All they have to do is heat. But yeah, that’s the biggest advantage, biggest takeaway.”

Catherine Gradychia has been a client of Moible Meals for a few years. She’s a part of Sedlar’s weekly route.

“Not to have to go to the grocery store and walk around the big store with my health conditions, I can’t do it. I can’t walk around that store,” said Gradychia. “So having them drop off the meals is so much of a benefit.”

You can sign up to volunteer for Mobile Meals of Toledo here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.