Moment of Science: Sneezing

From blooming flowers in the spring, to relentless ragweed in the fall... allergy season never seems to end for many of us. It’s time to grab some tissues and explore the science of “sternutation”... or sneezing.

*In our cold and flu episode, we saw how our body tries to flush out harmful bacteria and viruses. Our noses pretty much think irritants like pollen are just as harmful. When you inhale through your nose, the air interacts with your “nasal mucosa” -- and when that lining gets irritated by dust or pollen, our immune system gets the antibodies going. Congestion, and itching leading to coughing -- it all leads to your brain saying “we need this out, and we need it out NOW.” The nervous impulse hits your muscle control center up top, which then sends a message to your chest to get all of that irritant out in one mighty wind once your vocal cords open up.

*A lot of people say sneezes come out at nearly 100 mph, but a 2013 study found it’s a much more modest 10 mph on average, depending on your lung capacity -- that’s about the same speed as air while coughing. On the flipside, coughs produce about 3000 droplets compared to a sneeze’s 40,000... talk about your gross estimates.

*Allergy-related sneezes are mostly caused by histamines and leukotrienes... chances are you’ve heard of the first but not the second, since many anti-inflammatory meds are really anti-histamines to block that response. An off-the-board pick for sneeze triggers involves a sudden, intense change in sunlight. About 18-35% of people have this genetic trait, called the “photic sneeze reflex”, but the official name is “Autosomal-Dominant Compelling Helio-Opthalmic Outburst Syndrome”... or, ACHOO. (If you look closely, you can see the exact moment the scientists abandoned all subtlety.)

*By the way, contrary to playground belief, you won’t exactly blow your head up if you hold in a sneeze, but there have been cases of ruptured eardrums... better out than in, as long as you try to shield everyone else from those 40,000 droplets.

