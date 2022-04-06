N.C. consultant selected as new director of Toledo DEI

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lacy DeBerry was named the new director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for the city of Toledo, Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Wednesday.

DeBerry has been a Human Resources Consultant for the city of Greensboro, North Carolina since 2007, where he was responsible for handling employee complaints, investigating discrimination charges, and providing technical assistance to executive leadership concerning policy implementation.

DeBerry graduated from Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, NC with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Urban Affairs. In 2020, DeBerry graduated from the University of North Carolina School of Government, Chapel Hill.

“After a comprehensive search, I am honored to announce Mr. Lacy DeBerry, III to be our new Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,” Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said. “Mr. DeBerry will be instrumental in long-term DEI planning and implementation for the City of Toledo. He is dedicated to advancing opportunities for people of all backgrounds as we work to expand equitable opportunities for our residents in all facets of our community. I am confident, with his education, expertise, and experience, that Mr. DeBerry will be successful in all of his endeavors.”

“I believe diversity, equity and inclusion is critical in moving forward as a community, especially now when it is critical to form productive relationships between the City and community we serve,” DeBerry said. “I am excited to work with fellow community leaders to implement effective strategies for necessary change in the future.”

Director DeBerry’s first day of work was April 4, 2022.

