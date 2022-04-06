Traffic
VIDEO: Toledo firefighters rescue puppy

Toledo Fire and Rescue crews saved a one-week-old puppy stuck in a heating vent.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue successfully rescued a puppy on Tuesday.

The department posted a video of crews saving the puppy on social media. TFRD said crews from engine 3 and rescue 7 saved a one-week-old puppy from a hearing duct he got into with a little ingenuity, tools, and teamwork.

“This one week old puppy was reunited with a worried but now happy family,” TFRD said in a social media post.

You can watch the video of the rescue above.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

