VIDEO: Toledo firefighters rescue puppy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Fire and Rescue successfully rescued a puppy on Tuesday.

The department posted a video of crews saving the puppy on social media. TFRD said crews from engine 3 and rescue 7 saved a one-week-old puppy from a hearing duct he got into with a little ingenuity, tools, and teamwork.

“This one week old puppy was reunited with a worried but now happy family,” TFRD said in a social media post.

You can watch the video of the rescue above.

