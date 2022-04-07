Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Forecasters predict above-average hurricane season

Forecaster are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine...
Forecaster are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine are expected to become major hurricanes.(NOAA Satellites)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Experts are warning to be prepared for an above-average hurricane season this year.

The Tropical Meteorology Project team at Colorado State University released its Atlantic basin hurricane forecast Thursday.

Forecasters are predicting 19 named storms this season, which is five more than normal, and nine are expected to become major hurricanes.

According to CSU, four of those hurricanes are predicted to reach category three or higher.

Scientists say the increased activity is largely due to the natural phenomenon known as La Niña.

It creates colder than average ocean temperatures at the equator, which inhibits winds that prevent hurricanes from forming, making them more likely to develop.

Forecasters also say advances in satellite technology have enabled them to detect weaker storms they previously wouldn’t have known about – one reason we see more storms being named.

Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity for 2022 from Colorado State University
Atlantic Seasonal Hurricane Activity for 2022 from Colorado State University(Colorado State University)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP releases dash cam footage of a police chase after Officer Dominic Francis was killed.
VIDEO: Dashcam shows police chase, PIT maneuver after Bluffton officer killed
A local mother claims someone abused her one year old son while watching him at daycare.
Police investigate suspected child abuse at Fremont daycare
Four people were hurt after a vehicle crashed through multiple buildings in Delta on Tuesday.
Truck crashes through 3 buildings, multiple people hospitalized
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Inmate found hanging in Monroe Co. Jail

Latest News

A likely tornado devastated Frank Senn's home the same day his wife was taken off life support.
Community cleans up man’s storm damage after wife taken off life support
Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins...
2 more Black coaches sue NFL alleging racial discrimination
Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.
Microplastics found in lungs of living humans for the first time, study says
FILE - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich., Tuesday, Jan....
Michigan governor sues to secure abortion rights, vacate ban
Tanya Nedashkivs'ka, 57, mourns the death of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of...
Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine begs for help