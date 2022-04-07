Guilty plea entered in 2020 triple homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing three people in an Old West End apartment in October of 2020 changed his plea to guilty Thursday.

D’Angelo Porter, who was 24 at the time of the alleged crime, was accused shooting four people at an apartment on the 2100 block of Parkwood on October 29.

He was arrested in Detroit a week later.

The three victims that were killed were Tyrone Ursey, Jr., Gary Witcher, and Deanna Himon. A fourth victim survived being shot.

Porter is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19.

