Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

Guilty plea entered in 2020 triple homicide

D'Angelo Porter
D'Angelo Porter(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man accused of killing three people in an Old West End apartment in October of 2020 changed his plea to guilty Thursday.

D’Angelo Porter, who was 24 at the time of the alleged crime, was accused shooting four people at an apartment on the 2100 block of Parkwood on October 29.

He was arrested in Detroit a week later.

The three victims that were killed were Tyrone Ursey, Jr., Gary Witcher, and Deanna Himon. A fourth victim survived being shot.

Porter is scheduled to be sentenced on May 19.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OSHP releases dash cam footage of a police chase after Officer Dominic Francis was killed.
VIDEO: Dashcam shows police chase, PIT maneuver after Bluffton officer killed
A local mother claims someone abused her one year old son while watching him at daycare.
Police investigate suspected child abuse at Fremont daycare
Four people were hurt after a vehicle crashed through multiple buildings in Delta on Tuesday.
Truck crashes through 3 buildings, multiple people hospitalized
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Inmate found hanging in Monroe Co. Jail

Latest News

13abc Meteorologist Ross Ellet talks to Fayette Elementary students
13abc Meteorologist Ross Ellet talks to Fayette Elementary students
U.S. Senate Republican candidate Josh Mandel gives a response during Ohio's U.S. Senate...
FACT FOCUS: Josh Mandel Senate campaign ad scrutinized
Three Toledo area doctors and a nurse are flying to Hungary to hand-deliver medical supplies at...
Team of Toledo area doctors hand-delivering medical supplies to Ukraine
Pet Insurance
Pet Insurance: why it’s gaining popularity and what local experts are saying