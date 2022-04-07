Traffic
Microplastics found in lungs of living humans for the first time, study says

Scientists find microplastics in the lungs of living people for the first time.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(CNN) – According to a new study, scientists are finding microplastic particles in the lungs of living people.

Microplastics come from plastic in the environment when it shears into tiny pieces. They’ve been found in the ocean and drinking water, soil, air and food, but this is the first time they’ve been detected in living lungs.

In a study published in Science of the Total Environment, the authors say it suggests people are inhaling the plastic particles.

The researchers looked at lung samples taken during routine surgeries on 13 people, and found 12 different types of plastic embedded in the lungs.

The health consequences of exposure to microplastics are still unknown.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

