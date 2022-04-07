Team of Toledo area doctors hand-delivering medical supplies to Ukraine

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - An assembly line of volunteers is packing bags full of medical supplies. It’s all headed from Maumee to hospitals in a war-torn country.

The effort is coordinated by the non-profit group SCORE, the Special Commission on Relief and Education. They bought the supplies at a deep discount from Mclaren St. Luke’s.

“On retail, this would cost about $100,000. You know, we were able to buy this at cost from St. Lukes hospital for about $19,000,” explained Dr. Richard Paat, head of SCORE.

April 12th, Dr. Paat will fly with a team of three doctors and a nurse from the Toledo area. They will go from Chicago to Poland to Hungary. There, they will work with the group Hungarian Baptist Aid to get to the border of Ukraine so they can hand off the bags of supplies to convoys headed to hospitals.

Each bag is carefully loaded with the same number of different supplies in case any packs are lost along the way, and each team member will carry two 50 pound bags for the trip.

“Our teams have worked in other refugee sites in Indonesia and Africa and the Philippines and Haiti as well, so we’re skilled with working with displaced populations,” added Dr. Paat.

The trip is especially personal to Tatyana Barkheimer, a pharmacist volunteering here in Maumee, and Svitlana Zhukivska, one of the doctors on the mission. Both are from Ukraine.

“It’s bittersweet, I would say,” said Dr. Zhukivska. “I would love to see Ukraine again, but not in these kinds of circumstances. This is not how I imagined, like, going and visting Ukraine. We always meant to go, like, with the family, show Ukraine to our kids, but this is not something that’s going to happen this time.”

“You know, this team is actually a scout team for us,” said Dr. Paat. “You know, we’ll be there a couple days working with NGOs trying to seeing how we can partner in the future and then hopefully bring a larger team out, 12-15 later on, working for a couple weeks. And then bring another team back later on.”

For now, the three day mission is to hand-deliver medical supplies to those in Ukraine who desperately need them.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.