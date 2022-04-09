4/9: Derek’s Saturday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Skies gradually clearing with lows around 30. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms after midnight with lows in the mid-40s. MONDAY: More showers and storms likely, especially later in the day with highs in the upper 60s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. Showers and storms return Tuesday night into Wednesday when highs will be in the low 70s. It’ll also be breezy Wednesday into Thursday when highs will be in the mid-60s and there will be a few lingering showers. Then, drying out Friday but still breezy with highs in the upper 50s and partly sunny skies.

