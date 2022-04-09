Collision of two semi-trucks on Ohio Turnpike in Elyria Saturday morning sends debris across roadway

Traffic
By Devin Higgins
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A section of the Ohio Turnpike near West Ridge Road was littered with boxes and debris Saturday morning after two semi-trucks collided with each other, tearing open one of their trailers.

According to officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at about 7:45 a.m., after the driver of a 2015 Freightliner Cascadia tractor with a double trailer allegedly tried to change lanes and struck the trailer of a 2019 Volvo 700 tractor.

The impact caused the left side of the Volvo’s trailer to rupture and spilling its contents over the roadway, with some damaging a 2021 Tesla Model Y.

All three lanes had to be temporarily shut down while crews cleared the debris and the semis were removed from the scene.

Traffic was delayed, but OSHP officers directed vehicles around the scene.

The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Jamey L. Koester, 47, of Bradner.

Koester was charged with a violation of rules for driving in marked lanes.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

