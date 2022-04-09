Dayton man pilots historical SpaceX mission to International Space Station

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Dayton and Cincinnati businessman docked on the International Space Station with a private crew Saturday morning, making them the first private crew to do so.

Founder of real estate company The Connor Group, Larry Connor piloted the SpaceX mission and traveled with Commander Michael López-Alegría of Spain, Mission Specialists Eytan Stibbe of Israel, and Mark Pathy of Canada.

According to NASA, Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1) crew traveled on SpaceX’s Dragon Endeavor. They launched Friday at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“The launch itself was absolutely amazing and thrilling. The commander was diplomatic, we were hooting and hollering on the way up. Zero G is very very neat, takes a little bit getting used to. I tried to eat a muffin this morning, that did not turn out as expected,” Connor said.

Connor told FOX19 NOW that he took a piece of the Wright Brothers Kitty Hawk Flyer to the ISS.

The crew is expected to be back on April 18.

