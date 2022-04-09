Traffic
Funeral held for fallen U.S. Marine from Ohio killed during training exercise in Europe

Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy one of four Marines who died in March 18 Osprey crash
By Jim Nelson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:11 PM EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio native and U.S. Marine who was killed during a training exercise in Europe last month was laid to rest on Saturday.

A private funeral was held Saturday for Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy in Cambridge, Ohio.

Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy
Gunnery Sgt. James Speedy(United States Marine Corps)

He and three other Marines died in a crash during a training flight on an Osprey aircraft in Norway on March 18.

United States Sens. Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman, both of Ohio, released the following joint statement regarding the 30-year-old’s death:

“Our hearts break for the family of James Speedy, a Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant from Cambridge. He made the ultimate sacrifice for our country during a routine NATO exercise in Norway. His death is a blow for the Cambridge community and our entire state. My thoughts are with his family, who received the hardest news anyone can hear. May the lives he worked to save be a comfort to all who knew and loved him. His selflessness and dedication to country will be his legacy.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

