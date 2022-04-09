Traffic
Funeral services held for Tyre Sampson, teen killed on free-fall ride in Orlando

A funeral was held for the teen who was killed at an Orlando amusement park. (Source: KSDK, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Ryhan Henson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) - Funeral services were held Saturday in St. Louis for a 14-year-old teenager who died last month at an Orlando theme park.

Tyre Sampson fell to his death from a free-fall ride at Icon Park.

The investigation into his cause of death continues, and on Saturday, it was time for his friends and family to lay him to rest as hundreds attended the services for Tyre.

“There’s a lot of love here. There’s a lot of support. It’s terrible; it’s a tragedy. It’s something no mother should ever have to go through,” said family friend Kelly Southhall.

According to his family, Tyre was 6-foot-4 and 325 pounds and on the path to greatness on the football field.

Reggie Rice, Tyre’s cousin, says he will always carry his younger cousin in his heart.

“He asked me every time we played football, ‘what do you want to do when I get older or who did I want to be like when I get old.’ I was like, I don’t know, ‘who do you want to be like?’ And he told me, ‘nobody, I’m going to be myself,’” Rice said.

Tyre’s friends and family said bigger than his physique was his larger-than-life personality.

“I would always tease him about the size of his shoes, and he would joke it off and laugh it off. I was like, ‘what size is your shoe?’ He would say 17 with a lot of pride,” Tyre’s former teacher Vida Weekly said.

Weekly also said Tyre was growing into a great young man and leader as he helped younger students at City Garden Montessori School.

She hopes his loss helps others heal and grow.

“I pray that somebody in this situation learns from this,” Weekly said.

Family lawyer and prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump has called Tyre’s death “completely preventable.”

The teen’s death was captured on video, which Crump called the worst he has ever seen, except for the torture death of George Floyd.

The Orlando ride was billed as the tallest free-standing drop tower on earth, and it remains closed as investigators continue to figure out what exactly happened.

