Lucas County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers targeting shoppers at Spring Meadows

By WTVG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a pair of crooks targeting shoppers at Spring Meadows Shopping Center in Springfield Township.

Field Operations units reported two incidents in the Spring Meadows shopping area Friday, April 8, 2022. According to a Facebook post made by the sheriff’s office, “an unidentified Hispanic female approached two unsuspecting female shoppers who had purses in their shopping carts.” The suspect allegedly asked the shoppers for assistance by picking between two random items and acts as if she does not speak English.

The post goes on to explain that the suspect then uses her cellphone to interpret what is being said as a distraction, when an unidentified male accomplice approaches and takes the shoppers wallet or purse out of the shopping cart.

No other details on the description of the suspects was shared by authorities. It’s not clear how much money the suspects stole from the shoppers at Spring Meadows.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is asking shoppers in the area to remain vigilant.

