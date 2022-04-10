4/10: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers and a rumble of thunder possible late. Lows in the upper 40s. MONDAY: Warm and breezy with periods of rain and some thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain ending with lows in the low 40s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s. A brief shower possible Tuesday night, then mostly cloudy Wednesday with thunderstorms likely. Also, getting warmer and breezy again Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Storm chances will continue into Wednesday night. A few lingering showers Thursday morning, then clearing skies and windy for the rest of the day with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny Friday and windy with highs around 60.

