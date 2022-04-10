Traffic
Birthday Club
Feel Good Friday
13abc Marketplace
#ToledoME
Community Calendar
This Is Home
Advertisement

4/10: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Warm through Wednesday with some springtime showers and storms.
4/10: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERNIGHT: Increasing clouds with a few showers and a rumble of thunder possible late. Lows in the upper 40s. MONDAY: Warm and breezy with periods of rain and some thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s. MONDAY NIGHT: Rain ending with lows in the low 40s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Tuesday with highs in the mid-60s. A brief shower possible Tuesday night, then mostly cloudy Wednesday with thunderstorms likely. Also, getting warmer and breezy again Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Storm chances will continue into Wednesday night. A few lingering showers Thursday morning, then clearing skies and windy for the rest of the day with highs in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny Friday and windy with highs around 60.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police investigate a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.
Toledo Police: One man killed in drive-by shooting
Christopher Michael Eldredge, 35, was being treated at the Wood County Hospital Emergency...
Inmate on the run after escaping custody at Wood County Hospital
Two semi-trucks collided on the Ohio Turnpike in Elyria Saturday morning, sending debris across...
Collision of two semi-trucks on Ohio Turnpike in Elyria Saturday morning sends debris across roadway
A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in an April 8, 2022 collision on I-94 in Van Buren...
Michigan State Police trooper hospitalized after collision with semi truck
The call for the shooting near the intersection of Elgin Avenue and Front Street in Toledo came...
Police: Man shot in East Toledo

Latest News

4/10: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
4/10: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
4/10: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
4/10: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Warmer Week Ahead
April 10th Weather Forecast
April 10th Weather Forecast
April 10th Weather Forecast