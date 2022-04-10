April 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny and nice today with highs in the upper 50s. Rain returns on Monday with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the middle 60s. Highs are expected to soar into the middle 70s on Wednesday with showers possible. Showers and storms are likely Wednesday night into the early morning hours on Thursday. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. The weekend will be colder. Saturday will bring a high in the middle 50s. Easter Sunday will be in the 40s with rain possible.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.