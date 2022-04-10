Findlay Police arrest stolen vehicle suspect

Findlay, Ohio (WTVG) - Findlay Police have arrest the suspect who stole a car and assaulted the owner of the vehicle Sunday morning.

Findlay Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle about 12:16a.m. at a residence in the 100-block of George Street.

The suspect was identified as William Taylor, according to a news release. Police say Taylor struck the owner of a dark blue pickup truck in the face and then fled the area in the truck belonging to the victim.

Officers quickly located Taylor and initiate a traffic stop, a new release stated. Taylor was arrested and charged with robbery. He is currently being held at the Hancock County Justice Center.

